Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Litecoin & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 30 July

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXRP trading volume soared to $4.4 billion in Q2, recording 98% increase from last quarter. The latest Ripple quarterly report revealed that the cross-border remittance token witnessed a surge in trading volume in the second quarter of this year. XRP, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, recorded a massive spike in trading volume in Q2 this year, climbing to over $4.4 billion. Comparatively, its trading volume in Q1 was $2.2 billion, which logs a 98% increase in the second quarter.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Ripple#Litecoin Bitcoin#Asian#Xrp#Ltc#Crypto Overview#Btcusd#Ethusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
MarketsMotley Fool

3 Altcoins to Watch Closely in August

Here are three cryptos to add to your watchlist in August and beyond. With so many exciting cryptocurrency projects out there, it's easy to focus only on new or undiscovered coins. But we shouldn't forget the old favorites. And August is an important month for the crypto colossus that is Ethereum (ETH), which is why it's top of my list of coins to follow this month.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Chainlink, Litecoin, Dogecoin Price Analysis: 01 August

Altcoins were trading in the green at press time, with LINK accounting for a 5% increase overnight and LTC was preparing to break through its immediate resistance level. DOGE hiked by 2.6% over the last 24 hours as it rebounded off its crucial support level. Chainlink (LINK) LINK showed bullish...
Marketsinvezz.com

Where to buy Akita Inu coin: today’s hottest cryptocurrency

Akita Inu is yet another canine-themed cryptocurrency to capture the interest of the market. Akita Inu (AKITA) is one of today’s top-performing cryptocurrencies. In the last 24 hours, it has surged in value by 45%, consolidating a strong week of growth for the coin. In addition, its trading volume skyrocketed by 225% today, demonstrating the heightened attention it is drawing from investors and traders throughout the crypto sector.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

These Four Charts Show Ethereum’s ‘Ridiculous Growth’ in Six Years: Crypto Veteran Spencer Noon

Crypto veteran Spencer Noon is analyzing what he believes to be the “ridiculous growth” of Ethereum (ETH) over the last six years. Noon is sharing four charts on ETH with his 71,800 Twitter followers. The first chart indicates that the annual transactions on the ETH network grew from nearly zero in 2015 to over 300 million in 2020. Noon says Ethereum is on track to complete half a billion transactions by the end of 2021.
Marketsfxempire.com

Bitcoin Lacks Momentum While Ethereum Rallies

Bitcoin Stays Close To $40,000 As Bitcoin Dominance Falls. Bitcoin failed to settle above the resistance at $42,000 and declined towards the support at $40,000 while Bitcoin Dominance continued to trend down. Bitcoin Dominance, which measures the market capitalization of Bitcoin as a percentage of total crypto market capitalization, faced...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC prepares for 23% ascent

Ethereum Classic price is forming a bottom, suggesting a trend reversal is likely. A resurgence of buyers might propel ETC to climb 23% and retest $61.58. If the selling pressure breaches $43.93, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. Ethereum Classic price experienced a run-up between July 20 and July 26....
Marketsinvesting.com

Ethereum 2.0 Delayed, When Will Ethereum Hit $5,000?

Ethereum 2.0 Delayed, When Will Ethereum Hit $5,000?. Analysts say ETH is bullish for the short term only. This reasoning is based on various facts pertaining to the delay of Ethereum 2.0. Amid the rising gas fees on the Ethereum network, users may migrate to other blockchains. Tensions are high...
Marketsfxempire.com

Silver Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as U.S. New Orders Slide

Silver prices moved sideways, forming a doji day which is a sign of indecision. This occurs when the open and the close are at the same level. The weaker than expected U.S. ISM manufacturing report likely weighed on prices, but declining yields offset this momentum. Gold prices were also unchanged but U.S. Yields moved lower following the softer than expected ISM manufacturing report. Copper prices moved lower which also weighed on silver prices.
MarketsFXStreet.com

XRP price likely to reverse as 250 million tokens hit exchange wallets

XRP has been trading within a tight range since July 29 without significant proceedings in the ongoing SEC case. A high volume of XRP inflow to exchanges observed in the past two days suggests bearish outlook. Meanwhile, Jed McCaleb, former CTO of Ripple, continues offloading a significant number of tokens.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Bitcoin and Altcoins Price Analysis: Buyers To Defend Areas Of Interest?

Bitcoin and its buddies seem to be finding their footing, but bullish energy could be put to the test at these resistance-turned-support zones. Will buyers step up to defend these areas of interest?. BTC/USD: Daily. Bitcoin paused from its climb upon reaching the $42,500 mark, retreating back below the key...
StocksFXStreet.com

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT bulls prepare for 21% charge

Polkadot price is currently grappling with a crucial resistance level at $17.66. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $17.66 will confirm the start of an uptrend. However, a breakdown of the $15.70 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis. Polkadot price experienced an extended and exponential uptrend from July 20....
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits US data to break the monotony above $1,800

Gold trades in a relatively tight range on Tuesday. XAU/USD continues to fluctuate between key moving averages. Focus shifts to ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data from US. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) remains sidelined around $1,810 amid early Asian morning on Wednesday, after posting mild losses the previous day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy