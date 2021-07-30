Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Litecoin & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 30 July
XRP trading volume soared to $4.4 billion in Q2, recording 98% increase from last quarter. The latest Ripple quarterly report revealed that the cross-border remittance token witnessed a surge in trading volume in the second quarter of this year. XRP, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, recorded a massive spike in trading volume in Q2 this year, climbing to over $4.4 billion. Comparatively, its trading volume in Q1 was $2.2 billion, which logs a 98% increase in the second quarter.www.fxstreet.com
