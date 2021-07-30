Cancel
Duluth, MN

Huskies open road trip in comeback fashion

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Huskies come all the way back to win 5-3 over Willmar. Duluth, Minn. – The comeback kids are at it again. The game started with a pitchers’ duel between Ben Gerl and Sasha Jabusch, as they battled it out for much of the game. Gerl went six strong innings, striking out six and only giving up two earned runs, as Gerl continues to get better with each Huskies start. On the other side, Jabusch was just as dominate, as he went seven innings and only gave up one run.

