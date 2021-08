What’s it like living past the century mark? Can you image the changes that have taken place during 103 years?. Popular songs in 1918 were the ‘Tiger Rag’, ‘After You’ve Gone’ and ‘Rock-A-Bye’. Bread cost seven cents, eggs were $.34 and a quart of milk was nine cents. Cars were just becoming a viable transportation option with the Ford Model T being the most popular at a cost of approximately $500.