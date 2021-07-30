Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Deborah Czeresko Creates Unique, Sneaker-Shaped Glass Vases

By Happy Jasta
homecrux.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a variety of art pieces made from glass available in the market but glass vases are one of the most popular items. They come in different shapes, sizes and designs to match the varied needs of homeowners; however, American artist and designer Deborah Czeresko has come up with glass vases that you’ve never seen before.

www.homecrux.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Sneaker#Vases#Design#American#Colony#The Ameba Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Related
Home & Gardenhomecrux.com

ANNA Cabin with Sliding Walls Creates Adaptable Living Spaces

Dutch architectural designer Caspar Schols has developed ANNA, a small wood cabin with a desire to live closer to nature. Featuring sliding elements or shells, it is a flexible space that can be adapted to the occasion, mood or weather. The inhabitants can easily change the interior setup with movable layers.
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten homes with interiors designed to showcase art

For our next lookbook, we have selected 10 interiors from the Dezeen archive that have been designed to show off the owners' art collections. The homes were designed for art collectors, professionals and enthusiasts to showcase their art collections. Each one has a distinct style, with some boasting minimal gallery-like...
Visual ArtPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Inside the Studio Where Artist Kennedy Yanko Creates Her Surreal Sculptures

“I realized I could create worlds with my art when I was 15,” says artist Kennedy Yanko. Those worlds consist of dreamy sculptures and installations made out of paint skins (thick layers of dried paint) and repurposed metals which she finds in scrap yards up and down the East Coast. “I like to explore how our relationship to our experiences—to our thoughts and sensations—can reveal truths about ourselves and our worlds,” says Yanko. The St. Louis-born, Brooklyn-based artist recently completed a residency at Miami’s Rubell museum, where she focused on making her paint skin work “bigger and more luscious,” she says. “I had the space and support to work at a scale that my heart’s always wanted to, which gave me the confidence to go big going forward.” Her works can stretch 15 feet wide and 20 feet tall.
Apparelvcpost.com

The Art and Beauty of Vintage Jewelry

Vintage jewelry offers beauty that cannot be measured. Although there is nothing wrong with modern jewelry designs, there is just something truly special about vintage jewelry pieces. Vintage jewelry is often a work of art. It is a treasured piece that is handed down from family member to family member. It is important individuals know how to tell if a piece of jewelry is vintage, to make the right shopping decisions.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Female Artist-Inspired Apparel

Aeron is a women's fashion label that takes inspiration from one female artist every year. For its Pre-Fall 2021 collection, Eszter Aron, the founder of the brand, became infatuated by the work of Hungarian-Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil. A pioneer in modern Indian art, Sher-Gil candidly captured life in the southern region of her ancestral country.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Minimalist Ultra-Luxurious Jewelry

Ring Concierge is a brand that sells engagement and other must-have gold jewelry—and its most recent seven-piece collection is striking. Founded by Nicole Wegman, the company has set itself apart from competitors with superb attention to detail and many best-selling pieces. One of these is the Multiway Tennis Necklace + Double Wrap Bracelet and this particular silhouette is actually what has inspired the new lineup.
Designers & Collectionsinputmag.com

Balenciaga creates another status sneaker out of a chunky runner

Ever since the Triple S first dropped in 2017, Balenciaga hasn’t let go of its grip on status symbol sneakers. Chunky has been the defining feature throughout designer Demna Gvasalia’s reign, as the Track sneaker took the place of its three-soled predecessor as fashion’s it shoe. Now, it may be time for a new pair of kicks to wear the crown.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Offbeat Embellished Gold Jewelry

Awah, the creative director of Laud, revealed his Ghanan-inspired jewelry collection of traditional gold pieces. The offbeat jewelry designer established the brand three years ago. Laud intertwines a range of influences with a fun take on geometry to rethink traditional jewelry motifs. The new collection rethinks symbolic yellow and white...
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Stunning Custom Closet Design

Rimadesio has come out with its 2021 collection and its new custom closet design is stunning. Rimadesio is an Italian luxury home design company that creates innovative, inventive, and quality designs year after year. Rimadesio has created an elegant closet system that will speak to any customer and blend with...
WorldPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Modern Melbourne Apartment Proves a Rental Can Be Colorful and Playful

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Josh, Matt (@joshandmattdesign on TikTok) and our puppy Louis. For creative couple Josh and Matt, their rental apartment isn’t just their home… they describe it as an art playground. “When moving to Melbourne we wanted an apartment that really enabled us to mesh work and home seamlessly and we found the perfect inner city two-bedroom, two-bathroom that allowed us to do just that!” they write. “Our apartment is often the testing ground for new ideas and art creations so you can always expect our interior to change and shift with us! For example, a lot of the art around our house is really a timeline of our art evolution and experimentation with color, texture, and materiality. Because we both work and live in our apartment, it was very important for us to ensure we felt happy in our surroundings. We love being surrounded by art and color; it really lifts the soul and engages the mind. We believe being surrounded by things you love helps inspire you to create amazing things!”
Interior Designaspiremetro.com

Anatomy Of A Design: A Closer Look At Oclo Designs’ Murphy Bed

Ravi Patel & Karan Desai, founders of Oclo Designs, join us to discuss the design process in creating the chic and practical Oclo murphy bed. Far from the outdated and poorly functioning murphy beds of the past, the Oclo design not only folds away neatly, but includes a desk, reading lights, ambient lights, switch panels, and a plenty of storage.
Designmymodernmet.com

Delicate Fabric Sculptures Inspired by the Small Wonders Found in Nature [Interview]

Enthralled by fabric and guided by her intuition, artist Mariko Kusumoto creates sculptures inspired by the things that fascinate her. The pieces, sometimes wearable, often revolve around the ocean, and marine inhabitants—such as coral—inspire the forms. They pair perfectly with the softness and translucent qualities of fabric; the pieces have a billowy quality to them as if they could be under the sea.
Relationship Advicebrides.com

25 Hidden Halo Engagement Rings That Add Unexpected Sparkle

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Hidden halo engagement rings are becoming more popular, and it's not hard to see why. The tiny band of diamonds...
Interior Designhomecrux.com

The Colorful Hinge Side Table Exudes Beauty in Simplicity

Designed by Rotterdam-based Lex Pott for Dutch-based Puik Design Studio, the Hinge side table evokes beauty in simplicity. Inspired by the traditional hinge, the side table comprises two interlocking metal plates connected by a rod. A simple hinge system comprising the rod makes up the unique furniture. The side table...
Relationship Advicebrides.com

28 Gorgeous Cluster Engagement Rings for a Contemporary Look

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. If you're in search of a unique engagement ring that feels one-of-a-kind but isn't too pricey, then you really can't...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Mid-Century Modern Brand Is Like the Brooklinen of Furniture

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Since it’s part of my job to know about all the latest launches from home decor brands, I’d say I’m pretty well versed in what’s out there —but I’m always looking to discover more. That’s why when I stumble into a reasonably-priced store I’ve never seen before or hear about a brand that’s creating stylish, quality pieces that don’t cost a small fortune, I’m all about it. My latest discovery? The furniture brand Castlery, which checks both of those boxes. If you’re a fan of West Elm or CB2, Castlery carries pieces that have the look of both, but, in general, cost less.
RecipesABC 4

Learn how to create a unique and beautiful cake

Baking can be easy, even wedding cakes! Sheree Cochran, the Cakes That Are Baked owner, came by to show us her tips and tricks to create a super unique and beautiful cake. Sheree loves to show everyone how easy it is to make cakes, especially wedding cakes, super unique and beautiful, with a little bit of colored frosting and an offset spatula!
Visual ArtColossal

Takeout Containers and Worn Sketchbooks by Artist Yoonmi Nam Explore the Permanence of Everyday Disposables

A kitchen table, countertop, or cluttered desk are all likely spots to encounter a piece by South Korean artist Yoonmi Nam. Encompassing ceramic sculptures and sparse lithographs, Nam’s body of work evokes “an ever-present, yet always changing still life,” one that displays the ubiquitous objects of her everyday in more permanent forms. A deep well to hold a bouquet carves out a stack of porcelain take-out containers, minimal prints depict a leafy branch resting in a fast-food cup, and splayed sketchbooks are covered with graph paper-style inlays that appear punctured, leaving frayed ends and stray lines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy