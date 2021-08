ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah dropped both games to the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Thursday at Athletic Park in Wausau. In the first game, Green Bay got on the scoreboard first after Dayson Croes’ (Quincy) sacrifice fly that scored Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) in top of the third. The Woodchucks answered back by scoring one in both the bottom of the third and bottom of the fourth.