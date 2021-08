Dan + Shay have dropped a new song, “Lying,” along with an accompanying music video. The clip, directed by Dani Vitale and Patrick Tracy, is set in a dive bar where the musicians perform the lovelorn track before gamely joining a group of line dancers. “I don’t miss you in my bed/I don’t hear you in my head,” the duo croon on the piano-driven song. “I don’t love you, I’m not crying/And I swear I’m not lying.” “Lying” is the latest song to emerge from the band’s new album, Good Things, out August 13th. Good Things, produced by the band’s Dan Smyers,...