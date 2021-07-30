Weatherfords set to celebrate 75 years of bliss

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Wallauer. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More. It has been inspiring to see the way that NYC communities have come together to support businesses during COVID-19: women-owned businesses, small businesses, diverse-owned, family businesses and everything in between. As things really start to open up again and we transition back into a sort of “normal”, we have to take the time to celebrate this strength, as well as all of the long-standing businesses that persevered. That’s why, we’re celebrating Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers, a 4th generation family-owned business, for their 100th anniversary, and we invite you to join in!