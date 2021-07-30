Cancel
Celebrations

Weatherfords set to celebrate 75 years of bliss

By Ronn Rowland rrowland@muskogeephoenix.com
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Weatherford was home on leave from the Merchant Marines when fate tapped him on his head. Literally. He had recently broken up with his girlfriend and was at Pope Chapel outside Warner one Sunday evening. "I'm sitting on this rock outside the church before it started," said the retired...

Dessa
#Bliss#Tabernacle#Pope Chapel#Indian
