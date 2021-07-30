Cancel
Four Canadians advance in Olympic track events in Tokyo

By Anne Francis
runningmagazine.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrack and field events got under way in Tokyo today, and four Canadian athletes advanced to the next round in their events: Matt Hughes and John Gay will race the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final, with Hughes running a season’s best 8:13.56 and Gay an almost four-second PB of 8:16.99, while eight-time Canadian champion Crystal Emmanuel and Khamica Bingham advance to the semifinals of the women’s 100 metres. Emmanuel finished third in her heat, qualifying automatically.

