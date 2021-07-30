Four Canadians advance in Olympic track events in Tokyo
Track and field events got under way in Tokyo today, and four Canadian athletes advanced to the next round in their events: Matt Hughes and John Gay will race the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final, with Hughes running a season’s best 8:13.56 and Gay an almost four-second PB of 8:16.99, while eight-time Canadian champion Crystal Emmanuel and Khamica Bingham advance to the semifinals of the women’s 100 metres. Emmanuel finished third in her heat, qualifying automatically.runningmagazine.ca
