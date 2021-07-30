Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Apple occupying temporary space in North Carolina as it builds $1B campus

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cupertino tech giant purchased space at the Raleigh Research Triangle in 2018. It plans to build a massive engineering hub in the city that will support high-tech development and other corporate operations. However, it'll take years before the Raleigh campus is able to be used for work. In the...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Cary, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Building#Remote Workers Pizza Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Related
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

Asheville North Carolina Practice For Sale

ASHEVILLE NC $275,000.00. This 42-year-old practice is located in one of the most sought-after cities in America. A projected gross for 2021 is $445,405.00. Averaging $88/patient visit. The clinic is 2300 sq feet and is located in a free-standing building with more than adequate parking and amazing visibility; 4-5 new patients a month come directly from simply driving down the road with the 2nd highest traffic count in NC and seeing the sign. The office is frequently updated, inside as well as the outside property and parking lot. With a 22 hour work week and 3-4 weeks vacation every year, there is still room for incredible growth in this practice. With history, arts, culture and restaurants, people are moving to the Asheville area at an extremely high rate, which is why Asheville has experienced a huge boom in the last decade. Asheville is known as a holistic community, making it the perfect place to own chiropractic practice. Techniques of choice are Diversified, Gonstead/CBP, and Arthrostim. Transition coaching is included in the price that will ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for extensive details on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.
Wake County, NCbioprocessonline.com

Amgen To Build New Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina

The Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina will be home to a new multi-product drug substance manufacturing plant. Combined with previously announced plans to build a new packaging plant in Columbus, Ohio, Amgen is investing $1 billion in additional manufacturing capacity to support expected demand for its medicines in the future.
NFLbasketballinsiders.com

Sports Betting North Carolina Guide

Want to wager on sports in North Carolina? Our North Carolina sports betting guide will cover everything you need to know. We’ll explain whether betting is legal in North Carolina and how you can start betting today, plus review the top 10 North Carolina betting sites. The Best Sports Betting...
CollegesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Least Educated City in North Carolina

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
CollegesWNCT

Univ. of South Carolina to require masks in all campus buildings

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina announced Friday that face coverings will be required at all times inside campus buildings as coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state. The new mask rules go into effect immediately. The university said that face coverings will not be...
thecentersquare.com

This is the Worst County to Live in North Carolina

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Posted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

North Carolina has some of the best beaches along the Atlantic coast, as anyone on the east coast of America can tell you. There is an abundance of delicious seafood in this part of the world since it is so close to the ocean. No matter what you prefer, North Carolina's best seafood restaurants will execute it to perfection. We take seafood very seriously because we are a coastal state. Here are 5 fresh and delicious seafood restaurants in North Carolina where you can find all your favorites and more.
Cary, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Apple to lease space in Cary at MetLife office building, filings show

CARY – Apple is moving quickly toward establishing an office presence in the Triangle ahead of building a $1 billion campus. The tech giant will occupy the first three floors of the building located at 301 MetLife Way in Cary, according to building permits and documentation filed with the Town of Cary. The 7-story building was constructed in 2019.
Florida Stateaudacy.com

Business: Disney to build new FL campus

The Saints will play at the newly renamed Caesars Superdome. The Joint Legislature Committee on the Budget has approved the 20-year naming rights contract reportedly worth $138 million dollars. It will be the first NFL stadium named for a casino. Disney is getting eye-popping tax breaks to build a massive...
Kannapolis, NCPosted by
WTQR Q104.1

This North Carolina Building Is A Finalist For 'America's Best Restroom'

A building in North Carolina has been named a finalist for "America's Best Restroom." The Pump House in Kannapolis, a stand-alone bathroom building, is one of 10 public restrooms in the country chosen as a finalist for the award, which is given out annually by Cintas. According to WRAL, any public restroom in the U.S. is eligible for the contest, which judges cleanliness, innovation, functionality, and unique design, among other factors, to determine the best restroom in America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy