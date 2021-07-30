Apple job listing hints at work on Class II medical device
Apple is looking to hire a regulatory project manager that will help the company develop a Class II medical device or feature likely related to the Apple Watch or iPhone. In a recent job listing, the Cupertino company says it is seeking a project manager who will be responsible for regulatory support for product submissions, approvals, and launch readiness. The listing was first spotted by MyHealthyApple.forums.appleinsider.com
