Apple job listing hints at work on Class II medical device

A couple of years ago, during a visit with my normally vibrant grandpa, I entered his home to discover him curled up in bed — nearly immobile — save for his feverish shivering. Concerned and confused about his condition, I quickly wrapped him in a warm blanket to help him stabilize. The cause of my grandpa’s distressing state soon became clear: He had not taken his prescribed medications for three days. When I asked why he had skipped so many days of his vital meds, he explained that the time-consuming process of individually sorting each one of his medications into a plastic, “days-of-the-week” pill organizer was the culprit.