MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The start of the school year is just two weeks away in Broward County, which has seen cases and hospitalizations going up. State Senator Gary Farmer, who represents Eastern Broward County, went to the Broward School Board meeting Tuesday in order to speak on the question of the mask mandate. The meeting was regarding the budget, but Sen. Farmer addressed the board during public comment. “Districts are still free to decide on their own whether they want to require masks or not,” he explains. Last week, the Broward School Board voted to make masks mandatory in school...