American gymnast Simone Biles returned to competition today at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. And if you don't want to know how she did, we are about to tell you. All right. Here goes. Simon Biles won a bronze medal on the balance beam, matching her performance at the last Olympic Games five years ago. Chinese gymnasts won gold and silver. Sixteen-year-old Guan Chenchen became the last performer of the competition. She lapped everyone and won gold. NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman is in Tokyo. He watched it all. He joins us now. So, Tom, tell us what you saw.