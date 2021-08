It’s draft day, and you’re in an IDP league because you want the ultimate fantasy football experience (read here first if I lost you at IDP). You’ve downed a dozen wings and enough of your drink of choice to settle your nerves but not so much that you draft Younghoe Koo in the third round. You’ve grabbed your offensive studs, and years of experience, and FantasyPros articles have taught you when to grab your quarterback and tight ends. Plus, you’re not a total numpty, so you won’t draft a kicker until the last round (or ideally not at all). So the big question is: when do you dip your toe in the IDP pool, and who do you take first?