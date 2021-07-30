Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disneyland reinstates mask policy, will require employee vaccination. Here's what to know

Victorville Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Friday, all Disneyland Resort visitors will have to don masks any time they are indoors at the amusement park. Per its website, Disneyland's updated mask policy for visitors now reads: "Beginning July 30, face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors, including on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, regardless of vaccination status."

www.vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Amusement Park#The Walt Disney Company#Disney World#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disneyland Resort
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Bringing Back This Major COVID Precaution Today

Just a few months ago, low COVID case numbers and high vaccination rates prompted many businesses to roll back most COVID precautions. Gone were the mask mandates, social distancing requirements, and capacity limits that had been in place for more than a year at major retailers across the country. But this was all before the rise of the Delta variant, which has caused virus-related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket. Now, retailers are being forced to revisit those restrictions they lifted not all that long ago. Walmart has become one of the first major retailers to announce that it is bringing back one COVID precaution to keep customers safe amid the Delta variant surge. Read on to find out what you can expect during your next shopping trip.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guest Death Confirmed in Disney World Incident Report

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” but, from time to time, incidents, unfortunately, happen in all theme parks, no matter how safe they are or how well-trained their staff members are. Disney World Cast Members, of course, do their best to keep rides and...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

California’s new vaccination proof requirement: What you need to know

With COVID-19 surging in California, state officials are taking another big step aimed at slowing the spread. Those who work for the state of California, or in public or private healthcare settings, soon will be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. If they aren’t vaccinated, or decline to show such documentation, they’ll have to be tested for infection regularly.
Retailaudacy.com

Walmart reinstates mask mandate for employees in some stores, regardless of vaccination status

Walmart is requiring employees of stores in areas with “substantial or high transmission” of COVID-19 to wear face masks. The retail giant made the announcement on Friday, and said the rule would apply to all employees at the designated stores regardless of vaccination status, reports CNN Business. Last week, the great St. Louis area was included in the CDC's "high transmission" area.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

6 Things That Will Be Different in Disney World in August

August is right around the corner, and Disney World is changing rapidly. There are a number of things that will be different in Disney World in August, so let’s go over everything you need to know if you have an August trip planned!. Masks Policy Change. On July 28th, Disney...
IndustryKCRA.com

More companies are requiring vaccinations for employees. Here's the latest list

Corporate America is getting serious about vaccines. In the last week, companies from Disney to Walmart to Google have begun mandating their employees get shots to protect against COVID-19. Even famed restaurateur Danny Meyer said it's not just his employees who must be vaccinated: He won't serve customers in his restaurants without proof they've gotten the vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

Home Depot to require workers to wear a mask regardless of COVID vaccination status, will offer masks to customers

Home Depot is reinstating its mask mandate as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread throughout the U.S. The mandate began on Monday and requires “all associates, contractors and vendors to wear a mask while indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’ homes or businesses, regardless of vaccination status.”
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Updates Indoor Mask Policy

As conditions continue to change in the world, Disney continues to change and adapt in order to keep guests safe. Today, a policy change was announced for Disneyland Resort in order to promote health and safety throughout the property and in partnership with guidance from the CDC. Disneyland has announced...
Pasadena, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Pasadena To Require Vaccines For Employees, Face Masks Indoors

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Pasadena will soon require face coverings indoors regardless of vaccine status as COVID cases spike across Los Angeles County. The city is also working on a policy that would require its city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “While Pasadena’s case rates were lower than Los Angeles County’s rate last week, weekend case rates continued to climb,” Lisa Derderian, city spokesperson, said. “Pasadena now meets the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]’s definition of ‘substantial transmission’ of COVID-19.” The Pasadena Department of Public Health was said to be finalizing the updated public health order that is expected to be...
San Luis Obispo County, CASan Luis Obispo Tribune

Will SLO County require masks indoors again amid COVID case increase? Here’s what we know

A highly contagious coronavirus variant is spreading throughout San Luis Obispo County. What does that mean for indoor face mask recommendations?. County public health officials on Tuesday announced that local cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant tripled this week. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) consider the Delta variant a “variant of concern” because there’s evidence that suggests it’s more contagious and causes more severe disease.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Disney Revises Mask Policy at Disney World and Disneyland

Based on recommendations from the CDC and local recommendations, Disney has released a change to the current mask policy. The official statement reads:. We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up, to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort beginning Friday, July 30, regardless of vaccination status. At Walt Disney World Resort, this includes upon entering and throughout all attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles, buses, monorails and at Disney Skyliner.
Public Healthallears.net

PHOTOS: First Look at Disneyland’s New Face Mask Policy

Over the past few months, several things have changed in Disneyland. Back in June, Disneyland changed its face mask policies, removed temperature screenings from the parks, and started allowing out-of-state guests to visit the park. But things with COVID-19 have also continued to change and develop and Disneyland has now updated its indoor mask policy so we headed into the parks to see it in action.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Major retailers requiring mask for employees, some customers: What we know

Major retailers and restaurant chains such as Kroger, Walmart and McDonald’s said they would require workers to wear masks in many of their stores, restaurants and offices regardless of vaccination status. Some retailers are recommending people shopping at their stores wear masks and McDonald’s confirmed Tuesday that crew and customers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy