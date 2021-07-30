Cancel
Defiance, OH

Minor leagues: Murry moves to 3-0; Willeman fires scoreless ninth

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. — Shea Murray was tagged with a blown save but picked up the victory for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) in a 7-6 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday. Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State product, led off the eighth inning with a walk but recorded a strikeout and flyout before back-to-back singles led to a game-tying run. Murray escaped the inning in a tie before Altoona scored in the bottom of the eighth to retake the lead.

