Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't had the storybook career he was on a trajectory for dating back to his final few games with the New York Giants and essentially his entire tenure with the Cleveland Browns. Injuries have been the name of the game for Beckham, but it's worth noting he also hasn't exactly developed an excellent rapport with Baker Mayfield after developing one of the most underrated rapports in the NFL with Eli Manning. The good news is that Beckham joins a Browns offense on an upward trajectory and he's cheaper than ever in drafts so far. Someone will likely take a swing above his ADP -- will it be you?