Nacogdoches, TX

SFA athletics educating student-athletes about COVID-19 vaccine while waiting on updated testing guidelines

By Caleb Beames
KTRE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Athletic department is waiting on word of how COVID-19 testing will be conducted this upcoming school year. According to Ryan Ivey, the medical advisory board for the Western Athletic Conference is waiting on word from the NCAA. Last year, student-athletes were tested three times a week for the virus. That testing schedule has changed with the only personnel and student-athletes being tested are the ones that show COVID-19 symptoms.

