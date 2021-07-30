Angelina College soccer is back

LUFKIN, Texas (News release) - The wait is over. Not just for Angelina College soccer fans, but also for the program’s head coach as well. Nataki Stewart was named AC’s head soccer coach for both the women’s and men’s teams in February of 2020. Just two weeks later, a worldwide pandemic shut down everything, meaning Stewart – along with his assistant coaches Paul Murillo and Alex Meany – has yet to coach his first game for his Lady Roadrunner and Roadrunner teams.