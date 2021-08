On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about all of the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. We share our thoughts on the latest with Xavien Howard as training camp nears and a decision has to be made. Will Miami give Howard more money? Will they trade him? Will Howard show up for camp? Plus we break down the Mike Silver report from last week stating numerous teams in WIN NOW mode are considering trading for Howard. Who may some of those teams be? Also, we talk about two ESPN articles that rank which teams have the best offensive weapons in the NFL and another that is a Power Rankings list of teams projected over the next 3 seasons. And we end the show with the story that will never die, Deshaun Watson to Miami which was a hot topic on social media this week. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.