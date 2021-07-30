Cancel
FREE PODCAST 7/29 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Wells talk whether AEW is too gory, Punk, Danielson, Karrion, Nick Gage vs. Jericho, Tanahashi-AEW, Women’s Divisions, more (135 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Kelly Wells from PWTorch.com and the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast and the VIP podcast “NXT Eight Years Back.” They first discuss whether AEW is going too far with the blood and weapons gore fests including several emails from listeners about that topics. They also respond to other emails on various topics including Wade Barrett’s announcing and the AEW-New Japan dynamic. They move on to talk about the pending arrivals of C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson, various directions their characters could go and who they could face and what kind of a difference they’ll make. Then Karrion Kross’s treatment on Raw compared to NXT and the internal politics, the state of AEW in general these days, the call-ups of Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, Toni Storm, and the returns of Goldberg and John Cena, the upcoming promos battles between Cena and Roman Reigns, and some New Japan and MLW talk at the end.

