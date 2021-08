Peachtree Hoops continues it’s 2021 NBA Draft scouting report series with another installment, this time examining Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. There were two picks in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft who were from the state of Georgia. Isaac Okoro and Devin Vassell are both Georgia products, picked by the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs, respectively. Davion Mitchell, Sharife Cooper, and B.J. Boston are this year’s representatives from the Peach State who could potentially be drafted into the league this Thursday evening.