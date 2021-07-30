Cancel
Hilarious TikTok Video of Bison in Yellowstone is Going Viral for the Weirdest Reason

By DJ Nyke
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 5 days ago
When it comes to TikTok videos, I have a really weird relationship with them. I either love them or hate them. There is no real in between. This particular one had me rolling on the floor. It is a very short clip of people in Yellowstone National Park, right before it cuts to what appears to be a dead bison. Spoiler alert: the gigantic animal wasn't dead. It was just sleeping, but that's part of what makes it so funny. In this case, the commentary makes the video.

