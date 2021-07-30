Cancel
Science

Evolutionary modeling warns of COVID-19 vaccine resistance

By Nuala Moran
 5 days ago

LONDON – Relaxing of control measures such as mask wearing and social distancing at a time when most of a population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 greatly increases the probability of the emergence of a vaccine-resistant strain, according to a new modeling study. In a peer-reviewed paper published in Nature...

