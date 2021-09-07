Job: Programming Associate Producer

ABC 7 Chicago, WLS Television, an ABC/Disney owned television station and Chicago's No. 1 television station is looking for a highly motivated Associate Producer to produce compelling stories and provide support to our local programming team.

The ideal candidate comes with a can-do attitude and the ability to find and craft compelling stories - both short-form and long-form. We value team-first players who bring value to every aspect of the production process and can help coordinate/execute field shoots and live programming events. We need someone who is efficient, organized, can communicate effectively and can get things done in a fast-paced work environment.

This is NOT an entry level position. We need someone who can handle pre-interviews, writing, producing, shooting, editing and is willing to challenge themselves in all areas of the storytelling and production process.

- Coordinate and produce field shoots and live events (both the pre- and post-production process), ability to shoot and edit stories as needed.

- Pre-interviews, script writing, graphics coordination, video rights & clearances and logistics for story/event productions.

- Research, pitch and find original Chicago-centric stories with a wide audience appeal.

- Go between programming department graphics, sales and news departments.

- Proven track record of being a team player with a history of creative problem solving and the ability to bring fresh ideas to the table.

- Minimum of 3 years of field and/or production experience in the television industry

- Must have the proven ability to take a story from concept to completion, including researching, interviewing, producing, writing, shooting and editing.

- Strong editorial judgement

- Tenacity to pitch the stories you believe in

- Experience performing well under pressure

- Willingness to work a flexible schedule. Some weekends will be required.

- Ability to edit using Adobe Premiere preferred

- Adobe suite proficiency preferred

- Ability to shoot video using prosumer and DSLR cameras

- Dalet experience a plus

- Bachelor's Degree

Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com . Requisition ID #831746BR

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL