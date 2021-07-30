Mark Bennett column: New walkway already popular with folks on foot, bikes
Cars and trucks zipped past on U.S. 150, but their noises seemed to fade into the background. Instead, the sounds of natural critters filled my ears as I traversed the new pedestrian walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute adjacent to the highway's south edge. The 1.1-mile path overlooks the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area — a 2,700-acre wetlands habitat for a growing population of birds, animals, amphibians, fish, aquatic creatures, insects, trees and plants.www.washtimesherald.com
