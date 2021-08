STORRS — Akok Akok can’t wait to show you what he can do. Some UConn fans may remember what the long-limbed, shot-blocking sensation from Sudan via Manchester, New Hampshire, is capable of on a basketball court. Others, like Akok himself, may have had trouble getting the image of the 6-foot-9 forward writhing on the floor of the XL Center some 18 months ago after tearing the Achilles tendon in his left leg.