AOGA Appoints Bylsma as External Affairs Manager
The Alaska Oil and Gas Association is pleased to announce Rachel Bylsma as the organization’s new External Affairs Manager. Bylsma most recently served as the director of constituent services for U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan, a role she has maintained since the senator was first elected more than six years ago. Prior to that, she served in a variety of capacities for Governor Sean Parnell, working her way up from an executive office assistant to senior policy advisor.www.akbizmag.com
