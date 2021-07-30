Booster Club sponsors first Moms 101 football camp
GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Athletic Booster Club sponsored a Mom's Football 101 camp Saturday at Lion Fieldhouse. The event, suggested by a Booster Club member who had participated in a similar event at another school, was well attended with 31 mothers of Gravette Lion football players signing up and participating. Proceeds from the camp will be used for scholarships, which the club awards annually to Gravette High School graduates.www.nwaonline.com
