Gravette council approves police car purchase, Presbyterian Church lease

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette City Council approved the purchase of a new police car at their regular meeting July 22 at the Civic Center. The council voted to buy a 2021 4-wheel-drive Chevrolet Tahoe from Superior Automotive Group in Siloam Springs. The total price, with an emergency equipment package, will be $47,211.25. This will replace a Ford Explorer totaled in a recent accident. Funds will come from an insurance settlement on the wrecked vehicle and from the capital improvement fund.