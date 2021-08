Laverne & Shirley actor David Lander died recently at age 73, after decades of fighting multiple sclerosis, after decades of fighting multiple sclerosis, a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. "My doctor painted a fairly bleak picture of the disease, even going so far as to tell me I probably wouldn't walk again," Lander, who played "Squiggy," once said during an interview in Brain & Life Magazine. "Whatever happens, MS can't take it all. I will always have my heart and soul, my wit and wisdom. Wherever the chips may fall, if I fall with them I will make it a point to do so gracefully—and laughing."