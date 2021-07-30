Alma "FIREBALL" Burton

TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Alma Burton, 75 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 am in the sanctuary of Peoples Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Marcus Jackson, Sr. serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. FACE MASK REQUIRED. Mrs. Burton was born on May 12, l946 in Laneville, Texas and transitioned on July 19, 2021 at her residence in Tyler, Texas. She was a graduate of Emmet Scott High School Class of 1964, retired from USI/Bonar Packaging and a member of Peoples Baptist Church where she was an Usher, member of the Mission Department and chaired the Decorating Committee. Mrs. Burton was preceded in death by her parents; Robert and Nima Ward Spencer, grandson; SirMyron Birks-Russell, two brothers and one sister. Precious memories last forever and will be cherished in the hearts of her spouse, Henry Burton, Jr. of Tyler, daughters; Reguina Burton Hollis (Rodrick) of Jacksonville, Texas, Pastors Pamela and (Darrell) Wash of Wilmer, Texas and Sonya and (Pastor Jesse) Nelson of Tyler, Texas, brother; Rudolphus Spencer of Tyler, sisters; Erma Miller and Martha Whitaker both of Tyler, special niece; Theresa Young of Tyler, sisters-in-law; Marie Spencer of Tyler and Louise Burton of Ft. Worth, brother-in-law; Jesse (Mary) Burton of Tyler seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Public viewing will be on Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.