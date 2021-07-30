Cancel
What Confidence Indicators Are Telling Us About the State Of The Economy

The current economic climate is volatile – having been plagued by the pandemic and now compounded by the recent civil unrest related to political and social issues. Such an environment could have a long-lasting impact on confidence, which is critical for business cycle fluctuations and trend growth. As we are aware, perceptions on the current and future state of the economy tend to affect economic behaviour and decisions on future investments and spending. Against this backdrop we review confidence indicators that provide valuable information on how economic players view the state of the economy.

