Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

A Disappointing End to the Week

By Craig Erlam
investing.com
 5 days ago

Stock markets have turned negative on the final trading day of the week, with Europe tracking Asia lower and US futures eyeing a similar open on Wall Street. Whether this is the start of a late summer pullback or just a bit of profit taking following an eventful week isn't clear at this stage. It's been a funny old week of incredible earnings, downbeat outlooks for the current quarter, mixed data and a cautious Fed. The buzz around the second quarter is fading and it may well be affecting investor sentiment.

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Fed#Pmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Citi Cuts Tech-Heavy U.S. Stocks on Treasury Yield Surge Call

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock market returns may suffer as economic recovery and possible monetary tightening are set to fuel a surge in Treasury yields, according to Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C). strategists. Citi downgraded U.S. stocks to neutral from overweight on Wednesday due to the large prevalence of tech companies, which are...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Futures Edge Higher; Commerzbank Reports Quarterly Loss

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally higher Wednesday, helped by strong Chinese services sector growth as the corporate earnings season continues. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% higher, CAC 40 futures in France climbed 0.4% and the FTSE...
Stocksfidelity.com

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Stocks Extend Gains, Euro Falls After Services PMI Revised Lower

European stocks rose Wednesday as investors continue to monitor concern over the fast-spreading delta variant. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 advanced, extending gains after notching record closing levels for two days in a row. Purchasing managers' surveys showed an expansion in activity in the eurozone's manufacturing and services industries in July, albeit at a slower pace than the previous month.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Futures Mixed; ADP Jobs Report, GM Results in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen trading mixed Wednesday, not far removed from the record highs of the previous session with investors studying worrying Covid trends, the ongoing corporate earnings season and the ADP (NASDAQ: ADP ) jobs report. At 7 AM ET (1100 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Mixed; Societe Generale, BP Impress With Earnings

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded largely higher Tuesday, helped by a batch of largely positive corporate earnings from a number of corporate giants. At 3:30 AM ET (0730 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded largely flat, the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.3% and the CAC 40 in France rose 0.8%.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down, Investors Gauge Fed’s Next Move Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

Investing.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia, with investors awaiting the latest U.S. jobs report to predict the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next policy move. Gold futures were down 0.49% to $1,813.35 by 1:15 AM ET (5:15 AM GMT), remaining above the $1,800 mark. Investors had been somewhat...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA

Despite a Fed that left monetary policy unchanged, cooling sooner-than-anticipated tapering expectations, global market sentiment ended on a downbeat this past week. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed -0.36%, -0.37% and -1.11% respectively. European equities were mixed. The Dax 30 closed -0.8% as the FTSE 100 netted little changed.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...
Economykitco.com

U.S. weekly jobless claims disappoints markets for fourth consecutive week

(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market continues to struggle as more Americans than expected applied for first-time unemployment benefits. For the fourth consecutive week U.S. weekly jobless claims have missed economist expectations. Thursday the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims fell by 24,000 to 400,000, down from the previous week’s revised estimate of 424,000 claims.
Stocksmarketpulse.com

A record end to the week

Stock markets are ending the week on a positive note, with earnings continuing to surprise to the upside and Covid fears being brushed aside as the S&P and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs. Whether both of these things will continue, we’ll see in the coming weeks, but for now investors...
StocksFXStreet.com

Will stocks end the week at a new high? Fed in the spotlight

87% of companies beat on both top and bottom. Was the Eco data really weaker? Look for PMI’s today. What will the Fed do next week? And what about the Debt Ceiling?. Oil steady at $72/barrel, 10 yr at 1.29% and stocks are UP. Try the Pasta Michael Angelo. Stocks...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures point to ending the week on a high note

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open to end the week. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.5% when the Friday trading session begins on Wall Street. Company earnings reports will continue to roll out to end the week. Traders will digest earnings from American Express, Honeywell and Kimberly-Clark.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Bitcoin trading higher at the end of the week

Bitcoin was trading more than 0.6% higher early Friday morning. The price was around $32,460 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $2,057 and 19 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk. JPMorgan Chase & Co will reportedly allow all of its wealth management clients access to...
Marketsinvesting.com

World shares ride earnings to fresh high, dollar steady

LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares were driven by strong earnings to a record high on Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury yields languished waiting for U.S. employment data to provide clues about the pace of monetary tightening in the world's biggest economy. U.S. stock futures pointed to a quiet open...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up Over Chinese Data, but Crackdown and COVID-19 Cap Gains

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Wednesday morning as investors digested the latest economic data from China. The country's clampdown on various sectors and the spread of the COVID-19 virus’ Delta variant globally capped gains, however. China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.53% by 10:33 PM ET (2:33...
Stocksinvesting.com

Slope Dope? S&P 500 Monthly Candles Aim For Asteroids

It’s no secret that the S&P 500 has been leaving all bears in the dust. How does the recent rate of change measure up to previous bull runs?. After seeing many bull and bear markets over the years, I have never quite seen a slope of this magnitude. Of course, a picture is worth a thousand words, so:
FOXBusiness

Fed taper could throw stock market for a loop

The Federal Reserve signaling its intent to taper its asset purchase program will likely result in a short-term stock-market selloff, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street firm said it was likely that at its September meeting the Federal Reserve will lay the groundwork for scaling back its asset purchases before forging ahead with the plan in early 2022. Goldman expects the Fed to each month trim its asset purchases by $10 billion in Treasuries and $5 billion in mortgage-backed securities.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Employment Data Seen Key This Week

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower Wednesday, remaining near recent lows ahead of the release of key U.S. employment data which could guide monetary policy thinking at the Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy