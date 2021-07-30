The good, the bad, and the pretty awesome of the municipal bond market

Contrary to all expectations, and thus also ours, bond yields have fallen over the past months in both Europe and the US. At the beginning of June, the 10-year German Bund was trading at a yield of -0.18%; now it is -0.45%. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond even fell by 36bp in the same period. One can only speculate about the causes, because this reaction cannot be deduced from the published data. The strong spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and the renewed increase in the number of infections on both sides of the Atlantic do pose a potential risk to the economy, as this could slow down the economic recovery, but probably not to a great extent. The same applies to the supply bottlenecks in various sectors, which lead to delivery delays.