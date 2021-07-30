The good, the bad, and the pretty awesome of the municipal bond market

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.
