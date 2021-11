A retired U-S Air Force veteran who also served four years as Chautauqua County Executive has been inducted into the State Senate's Veteran's Hall of Fame. Vince Horrigan, who was nominated by local State Senator George Borrello, was officially recognized during a ceremony held on Veterans Day at the county's Office of Veteran's Services in West Ellicott. Horrigan says he expected to be drafted and chose the Air Force over the other branches of the military...

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO