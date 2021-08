It’s opening day for Wichita’s first fully dedicated iced tea shop, HTeaO. The shop opens to the public starting at Noon on Friday, July 30. We’ve been following along with the progress of this highly anticipated business ever since we broke the story in January. As a huge fan of iced tea, I put this at the top of my list to check out the first second I could. So, if you’re ready for some HTeaO, here’s what to expect when you stop by.