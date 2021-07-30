The Qataris are bushed.

Depression (or, maybe, frustration - I'm not sure what to call it) brought on by the pandemic protocols. Being a first yearman can have its challenges even if you aren't an athlete. Add all the social distancing, not to mention the "pauses", and other requirements due to covid-19, and I imagine it was difficult for everyone on the team. And, it had to be worse for those stuck on the end of the bench. For the moment, I'm just very happy that McCorkle didn't leave, and that Stattmann and Caffaro returned (or, are returning) from their homelands. I was very sorry to see Abdur-Rahim leave, and I was sorry to see Morsell and McKoy transfer, too, but 2021 wasn't a normal year. I am trying to simply accept that and move forward. Go 'Hoos!!!