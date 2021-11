Single & New Album Title Track “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” Included in Special. Christmas Album “Santa Claus Is Lookin’ For Love” Available Now. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country Rebel media and lifestyle outlet is premiering four special performance videos by Urban Cowboy singer and ACM winner, Johnny Lee. The first video features Lee’s hit single “Lookin’ For Love,” and will be followed by “Yellow Rose From Texas,” “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” and “Cherokee Fiddle,” Viewers are in for a treat with Lee’s performance of “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” the single and title track off his first new album in five years. Lee’s daughter, Cherish, is also featured throughout the special videos as she sings beautiful backup vocals for her father and performs her own tune, “Father’s Daughter,” which is also available on Johnny’s new album.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO