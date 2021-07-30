Cancel
‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Hollywood Goes High Fashion

By Matt Singer
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It must be almost time for awards season, because here is a trailer for a movie filled with famous people playing other famous people, in a true story full of money, betrayal, and murder. It’s House of Gucci from director Ridley Scott, and it stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani who ... well if we said what she did, it would be a spoiler for the film for anyone who’s not familiar with her real life role in the famous Gucci family. Adam Driver plays Gaga’s husband Maurizio Gucci, and the cast also includes Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and a completely unrecognizable Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci.

Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Salma Hayek
Ridley Scott
Jeremy Irons
Patrizia Reggiani
Jack Huston
Al Pacino
Lady Gaga
Adam Driver
Jared Leto
Maurizio Gucci
#High Fashion#Fashion House#Hollywood#American#Italian
