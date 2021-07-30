‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Hollywood Goes High Fashion

Emma Stone is reportedly considering suing Disney after Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against the company. Matthew Belloni, the former editor of The Hollywood Reporter, said in his newsletter What I'm Hearing… that "Emma Stone, star of Cruella, is said to be weighing her options." He also suggested Emily Blunt could speak soon after the release of Jungle Cruise. He described Disney as "notoriously difficult to deal with," and said other creatives have been waiting for someone high-profile to talk about the situation, and said Johansson has a lot of support. (H/T Screen Rant)