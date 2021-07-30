Summer performing arts groups offer creative outlet for variety of students

Dance, a capella and improvisation groups open spots for temporary members, and sophomores flock to try a new activity or return to an old artistic passion. Every year during sophomore summer, a variety of performing arts groups on campus — from a capella to dance to improvisation — open up spots for temporary members. With generally more free time and an eagerness to take advantage of all the College has to offer, sophomores usually take this opportunity to challenge themselves to acquire a new set of skills or return to an activity they stopped upon coming to Dartmouth. Though the pandemic paused this summer tradition last year, with fewer COVID-19 restrictions on campus now, students are revitalizing it and enjoying the College’s gradual transition into normalcy.