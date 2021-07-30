Lisa Partridge of XYPRO Technology: “Try to listen more than talk”
This one is so hard for me. In order to make the best decisions, sometimes you need to let your team work through finding the solution themselves. As a woman CEO in technology who didn't study technology, I sometimes feel I need to show my value, prove that I deserve to be at the head of the table — so I want people to know I have an answer right away. I can end up regretting that and wish I'd let everyone else speak up first — the best solution could have remained unsaid out of respect for me as the boss. I personally really appreciate straight talk and welcome people coming up to me and professionally pointing out a potential flaw in a plan or an idea that didn't get discussed. I recognize that speaking up is not easy for everyone and they may hold back if it appears I've endorsed or made a decision already.
