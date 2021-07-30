Kevin Dominik Korte of Univention: “Switch to two-factor authentication”
Switch to two-factor authentication. PrivacyIDEA [https://www.privacyidea.org/] is a fantastic Open-Source tool to enable your company to use two-factor authentication and Single Sign-On. Two-factor authentication requires more than a username and password for logging in to an application or even your computer. It helps keeping your login secure compared to just a password. Especially as computing power becomes cheaper and cheaper, it will become less of a problem to guess logins or reverse engineer passwords from previous data breaches. Thus, requiring the usage of your phone or a token to log in is the only way to mitigate this without overburdening the user. Even for personal logins, such as G-Mail, it is a good practice to enable two-factor authentication.thriveglobal.com
