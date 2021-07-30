Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Kevin Dominik Korte of Univention: “Switch to two-factor authentication”

By Jason Remillard
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitch to two-factor authentication. PrivacyIDEA [https://www.privacyidea.org/] is a fantastic Open-Source tool to enable your company to use two-factor authentication and Single Sign-On. Two-factor authentication requires more than a username and password for logging in to an application or even your computer. It helps keeping your login secure compared to just a password. Especially as computing power becomes cheaper and cheaper, it will become less of a problem to guess logins or reverse engineer passwords from previous data breaches. Thus, requiring the usage of your phone or a token to log in is the only way to mitigate this without overburdening the user. Even for personal logins, such as G-Mail, it is a good practice to enable two-factor authentication.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Personal Data#G Mail#Cybersecurity#Univention North America#North American#The C Suite#Msc#Bsc In Computer Science#Jacobs University Bremen#German#Aol#Facebook#Board#My Alumni Association#Toastmaster#Open Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Technologythedacare.org

Make Your MyThedaCare Account More Secure with Two-Factor Authentication

Your safety, including that of your medical records, is our priority. Beginning Thursday, July 22, 2021, you will be prompted to complete two-factor authentication on your next MyThedaCare/My Chart login. Two-factor authentication, also known as two-step verification, adds an extra layer of security to your private patient information, including visits,...
Technologysecurityintelligence.com

How to Fix the Big Problems With Two-Factor and Multifactor Authentication

Getting a second opinion is a great idea in both medicine and end-user cybersecurity. Two-factor authentication (2FA) and multifactor authentication (MFA) are powerful tools in the fight against all kinds of cyberattacks that involve end-user devices and internet-based services. There’s just one big problem: it’s far, far too common for...
TechnologyPosted by
MyChesCo

Tax Pros Urged to Use Multi-factor Authentication

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With security incidents on the rise, the Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and the tax industry are urging tax professionals and taxpayers to use a special feature – multi-factor authentication – available on tax software products to help protect against identity and data theft. The Security...
Internetbleepingcomputer.com

Twitter reveals surprisingly low two-factor auth (2FA) adoption rate

Twitter has revealed in its latest transparency report that only 2.3% of all active accounts have enabled at least one method of two-factor authentication (2FA) between July and December 2020. 2FA is an extra security layer for Twitter accounts that requires users to use a security key or enter a...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

TP-Link expands Omada business line with two 10G switches and one transceiver

TP-Link announced the expansion of the TP-Link Omada business line with the introduction of two new 10G switches and one transceiver— 8-Port 10G Desktop/Rackmount Switch TL-SX1008, the JetStream 8-Port 10GE SFP+ L2+ Managed Switch TL-SX3008F, and 10GBase-SR SFP+ LC Transceiver TL-SM5110-SR. These new products offer businesses customers a seamless transition to lightning-fast connectivity.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthBest Life

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
ElectionsFOXBusiness

Thanks to Team Biden, America could soon be on the verge of economic disaster

No one knows for sure what the state of the American economy will be one year from now, but the existing evidence all points in one direction: disaster. During the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, countless economic analysts predicted the remainder of 2021 would be marked by rapid economic growth. The most popular theory was that as the economy reopened, pent-up economic demand would lead to a surge of activity, driving expansion at a record pace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy