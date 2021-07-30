Cancel
Lizzie Clitheroe of Arkose Labs: “Seek out ways to enhance your overall quality of life through your work”

By Jason Remillard
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeek out ways to enhance your overall quality of life through your work — travel opportunities, flexible working, or developing lasting friendships. The cybersecurity industry has become so essential and exciting. What is coming around the corner? What are the concerns we should keep an eye out for? How does one succeed in the cybersecurity industry? As a part of this interview series called “Wisdom From The Women Leading The Cybersecurity Industry”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Lizzie Clitheroe, a cybersecurity specialist, heading up Arkose Labs’ product marketing team. In this role she delivers data-driven insights into fraud, abuse and authentication trends. She also is on the leadership team of UK-based non-profit, The Cyber Helpline, which provides free emergency assistance to the victims of cybercrime. Lizzie has 10+ years’ experience working for fast-growth security vendors spanning fraud prevention, network security and application security.

