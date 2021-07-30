Cancel
Amy Keller of DiCello Levitt Gutzler: “Correct misogyny immediately and recognize supportive colleagues”

By Jason Remillard
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article…Correct misogyny immediately and recognize supportive colleagues. There are far fewer women in the cybersecurity, privacy, and technology fields than men, which means that it might take a while for the culture of the industry to catch up to societal norms. If I ever encounter misogyny or sexism, I use it as a teachable moment and call it out. Similarly, if I notice that a male colleague is doing his best to correct sexist behavior, I specifically recognize and thank him. Typically, people change their behavior if they realize that their actions are negatively affecting their colleagues, and if I see an opportunity to make life easier for the next woman to come through the door after me, I take it.

thriveglobal.com

