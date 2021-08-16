Cancel
UPDATE: Needham & Company Starts N-Able Inc. (NABL) at Buy Post-Spin

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Needham & Company analyst Mike Cikos initiates coverage on N-Able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17.00. The analyst commented, "The spin-out of N-able from SolarWinds will provide management the freedom to realign resources, pursue strategic initiatives and invest in growth, we believe, all in support of its medium-term targets of mid-teens Revenue growth and a 30%+ Adjusted EBITDA margin. The over 25,000 MSPs that rely on N-able's purpose-built platform represent fuel for the company's growth. The platform's multi-tenant architecture and scalability resonates with MSPs, and the service and automation provided allows them to spend more time "on" the business rather than "in" the business. We see MSPs growing in importance as SMEs deal with resource constraints, growing attack surfaces, and more heterogeneous environments. We think N-able is uniquely positioned to navigate this complexity, and we initiate coverage with a Buy rating and $17 PT."

