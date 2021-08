SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Utah, 295 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and the rising number comes after hundreds of healthcare workers have left the field. "U Health is extremely busy. We have double to triple the number of COVID cases in our hospital that we have had the past one to three weeks depending on what time point you look at," Dr, Kencee Graves, associate chief medical officer for patient care at University of Utah Health said.