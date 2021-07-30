Cancel
Public Health

How to have COVID-19 vaccine conversations with loved ones

By Hannah Campbell
wmcactionnews5.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The majority of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are from those not vaccinated. There are ways you can increase rates just by talking to those around you. In Arkansas, 96.3 percent of COVID-19 cases, 97 percent of deaths, and 95.4 percent of hospitalizations are from the...

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public HealthWISH-TV

COVID delta variant symptoms differ between the vaccinated and unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in June, the delta variant accounted for 10% of cases nationwide. One month later, that number is up to 83%. Initially, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed a general overview of symptoms specific to the mutation, which included runny nose, sneezing, symptoms that could be mistaken for a common cold. This is unlike what’s seen in typical coronavirus infections such as shortness of breath, severe fatigue and loss of taste and smell to name a few.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19: What Have We Learnt from CDC’s Leaked Document?

Recently, a CDC internal presentation has been leaked, and the information contained both good and bad news. The findings on a presentation chart revealed that the Delta strain is highly aggressive, and even those fully vaccinated can transmit the virus. Accountable for more than 83% of the daily new infections...
CollegesKAAL-TV

U of M to require masks indoors, citing CDC guidance

(KSTP) - The University of Minnesota sent out a letter Monday morning to all students and staff, notifying them that masks will be required indoors on all campuses. The university is citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance in its latest update last week. U of M President...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Has anyone died from Covid who has been fully vaccinated?

"A PANDEMIC of the unvaccinated" has now become synonymous with coronavirus cases rampaging across the country. As cases of the coronavirus continue to soar thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, many already vaccinated people are wondering how their vaccines would fare. What are breakthrough cases?. Some people who...
Women's HealthWTAJ

Experts ‘strongly encourage’ pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An update published by two expert organizations urges that pregnant, postpartum and lactating women receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) cite evidence demonstrating the safe use of COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy from “tens of thousands of reporting individuals over the last several months,” according to a press release from Conemaugh Health System.
Public HealthEffingham Daily News

Get the COVID vaccine before school starts

Back-to-school season is a time of energy and anticipation as families get school and sports physicals scheduled and shop for school supplies. Here’s something to add to your to-do list: Get the COVID vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations and...
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Local OB-GYN debunks COVID vaccine infertility myths

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There has been a lot of speculation regarding the COVID-19 vaccines’ ties to infertility. WDAM 7 spoke to a local obstetrics and gynecology expert and asked: Is there a link between the two?. “There is no association of infertility with the vaccine,” said Hattiesburg Clinic...
Public HealthAZFamily

HonorHealth employees will be required to have COVID-19 vaccination

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another major medical group in Arizona will be requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Friday, HonorHealth announced that they will require employees to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination by Monday, November 1, as a condition of employment. Earlier this week, Banner Health made a similar announcement.
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

New Data Show the Power of COVID-19 Vaccines

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines is borne out in new government data showing that more than 99.99 percent of fully vaccinated Americans have not had a breakthrough infection resulting in hospitalization or death. There were 6,587 COVID-19 breakthrough cases as of July 26...
Public HealthKOMO News

OB-GNY doctors recommend COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women

Two major medical groups are now urging pregnant woman to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine say their recommendation is based on information collected from thousands of pregnant women who did get vaccinated. “Pregnant individuals should feel confident...
Public HealthGovernment Technology

CDC Mask Guidance for the Fully Vaccinated

Follow the bouncing ball to track the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing for the fully vaccinated. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can participate in many of the activities that you did before the pandemic. To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

The Evidence Cited by the CDC Does Not Show That Vaccinated and Unvaccinated COVID-19 Carriers Are Equally Likely To Transmit the Virus

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has sent mixed messages about the likelihood that people vaccinated against COVID-19 will be infected by the delta variant of the coronavirus. While she has described so-called breakthrough infections as "rare" and this week reiterated the point that vaccinated people face a "far lower" infection risk than unvaccinated people, she also has offered an estimate implying the reverse: that vaccination somehow makes people more vulnerable to infection.

