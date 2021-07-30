Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The real point would be financial, not competitive

By Synaesthesia Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgreeing to share revenue, increase their bargaining capacity for networks, sponsors, that sort of thing. Also helps smooth out the variance of performance of the collective, e.g. all the years the ACC was thought of as being bad due to no national contender, the PAC had Southern Cal, later becoming Oregon and Stanford briefly. When those 3 were falling off, Florida State rose briefly then Clemson. A conference made of both the ACC and PAC wouldn't have had the lack-of-contender perception problem over those combined years.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Clemson#Acc#Pac#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Florida State Has Officially Responded To The SEC Rumors

College football realignment rumors started to run rampant after news broke that Oklahoma and Texas were making a major move to the SEC. The decision to jump ship from the Big 12 will no doubt lead to a dramatic power shift in the sport and could be a sign of more significant change to come.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
College SportsAugusta Free Press

The case for the ACC to add WVU as its 16th member

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Sitting at various breakfast and lunch tables with sportswriters at last month’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, I tried to make the case for the ACC to go with West Virginia as its 16th member. You’d think I’d grown a second head...
College Sportssportswar.com

If the Big 10 raids the ACC's AAU schools, Tech and NCSU will eventually...

End up in the SEC with Clemson and FSU to get the SEC to their "Magic 20". To get to their "Magic 20", the B1G will also add Kansas and either Iowa State or Notre Dame (if they break down and give up football independence). If Syracuse were an AAU school (they used to be), they'd be in the Big 10 with the other ACC AAU schools. Pitt has a slim shot at joining the B1G. The AAC will take all the P-5 leftovers that the Pac-12 doesn't want.
247Sports

UVA targets in updated Top247 Class of 2023 player rankings

247Sports released its updated Top247 class of 2023 rankings on Wednesday afternoon, which included a few Virginia football targets on the list. The top name on the list is five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown, who is ranked No. 28. The Cavaliers have connections to the Gulliver program and offered the standout back in March. Brown recently picked up offers from the three in-state programs, Florida, Florida State and Miami.
Sportssportswar.com

Probably the right weight for him

When they thickened him up to over 300 at Clemson he really slowed down and seemed to lumber around with stiff legs. Was a DE/DT tweener before adding all the weight. I’d say a lighter DT around 285 to 290 is correct for him, VT saw the same thing I saw and made the right move. (Assuming he is at where they targeted him to be through nutrition etc etc and it isn’t just coincidence)
Collegessportswar.com

The school with the best fan base. 4 private schools listed...

That is the weakness of the ACC. Large public state universities is the way to go. Just ask the B1G and SEC. Knowing the ACC, it would probably avoid Baylor, SMU and TCU. Texas Tech is out of the way and many would look down on their academics. Houston is like Louisville. Therefore, the ACC briliantly goes with Rice (to get into the Houston TV market and increase the conference's academic ranking) and continues to self-inflict pain on the conference as the SEC and B1G make even more $$$. Can the ACC just take Texas A&M so they can continue to be separted from Texas?
Sportssportswar.com

David Taylor seems to be at another level

He was of course dominant in most of his college matches, but he destroyed everyone, including Bo Nickal, in the qualifier. I thought the Michigan guy, Myles Amine, would be tough in the quarters but that was another tech fall.
Florida StatePosted by
Field Level Media

Clemson, Florida State deny conversations with SEC

After reports emerged Monday that Florida State and Clemson had “reached out” to the SEC about joining the conference, FSU president John Thrasher issued a statement maintaining that such reports are “inaccurate.”. “I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern...
College Sportsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

FSU, Clemson refute reports regarding interest in joining SEC

After reports emerged that Florida State and Clemson had "reached out" to the Southeastern Conference about joining the league, FSU president John Thrasher issued a statement maintaining that such reports are "inaccurate." "I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern...
Florida StatePosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Florida State president addresses rumors of interest in joining SEC

A major conference shakeup is coming in college athletics, but there is apparently no truth to any talk of Florida State being a part of it. Texas and Oklahoma have begun the process of leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. On Monday, a report claimed Florida State and Clemson have also reached out to the SEC about the possibility of joining the conference. Florida State president John Thrasher emphatically shot down those rumors in a statement on Tuesday.
College Sportschatsports.com

Clemson makes top group for in-state top prospect

One of the nation’s top prospects named Clemson among his top schools Monday. Blythewood (S.C.) four-star Julian Phillips announced his top 10 via social media and included the Tigers along with Alabama, Kansas, LSU, Florida State, Tennesee, UCLA, Florida, Virginia and Southern Cal. Phillips (6-8, 200) is ranked as No....
College SportsScarlet Nation

Schoffel: FSU needs to focus more on fixing than fleeing

Let's get the obligatory caveats out of the way. I don't know with any certainty how conference realignment is going to play out in the coming years. Or how much more is even going to happen. My best guess is we'll ultimately end up with some form of super-conferences and...
Florida StateBleacher Report

FSU President John Thrasher Denies 'Untrue' Rumor That School Reached Out to SEC

Florida State University president John Thrasher denied school officials have communicated with the SEC about aligning with the conference. "I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference are untrue," Thrasher said Tuesday. "We have had no communication with the SEC or any representatives of the SEC."

Comments / 0

Community Policy