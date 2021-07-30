The real point would be financial, not competitive

That is the weakness of the ACC. Large public state universities is the way to go. Just ask the B1G and SEC. Knowing the ACC, it would probably avoid Baylor, SMU and TCU. Texas Tech is out of the way and many would look down on their academics. Houston is like Louisville. Therefore, the ACC briliantly goes with Rice (to get into the Houston TV market and increase the conference's academic ranking) and continues to self-inflict pain on the conference as the SEC and B1G make even more $$$. Can the ACC just take Texas A&M so they can continue to be separted from Texas?