'Old Coach' is 'New Coach' at GC

Eddie Jones, who originally coached the varsity football team at Griffin Christian from 2015-2019, is back as the Crusaders head coach. “Since it was so late in the season, we went searching for another coach but almost all coaches were already in positions,” said Jones, who is the assistant principal at the Griffin Christian High School these days. “So they asked me would I be willing to come back and I told them that I would love to do it but I have to talk to my wife first.”