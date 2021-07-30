Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griffin, GA

'Old Coach' is 'New Coach' at GC

By JOHN SULLIVAN SPORTS EDITOR jsullivan@griffindailynews.com
Griffin Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Jones, who originally coached the varsity football team at Griffin Christian from 2015-2019, is back as the Crusaders head coach. “Since it was so late in the season, we went searching for another coach but almost all coaches were already in positions,” said Jones, who is the assistant principal at the Griffin Christian High School these days. “So they asked me would I be willing to come back and I told them that I would love to do it but I have to talk to my wife first.”

www.griffindailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Griffin, GA
Sports
City
Stockbridge, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Griffin, GA
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Griffin, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Griffin, GA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#Old Coach#Gchs#Community Christian#Griffin First Assembly#Gapps#Gisa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 15,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam after withdrawing from other Tokyo Olympics events

Simone Biles has won bronze in the women's balance beam final after pulling out of other events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues. The star gymnast received a score of 14.000 in her return to competition, placing her behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. It was the seventh Olympic medal for Biles, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most ever for an American gymnast.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered near the port of Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, demanding justice for the victims. One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy