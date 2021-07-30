An invitation to the potluck

Local K-12 students have the opportunity to participate in A Fresh Start event hosted by Saint Leo University on July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. Families can visit the 325 W. Montgomery Crossroad location to receive free haircuts, massages, manicures and school supply giveaways to kick off the start of the new school year. “This event is more important than ever this year because of the crazy year we’ve all had,” said Brian Bailey, assistant director of Admissions for the Savannah Center at Saint Leo University. “This will also help take some of the pressures off of parents so they don’t have to worry about some of the essential items for school their kids may need.” Held for the first time in 2019, the event drew over 200 attendees and they are expecting a similar turnout this year with several businesses throughout the area helping to make it a success. Bailey said the following are involved in the event: Amerigroup; Cumulus Savannah; 100 Black Men of Savannah; the Coastal Health District; Center Parc; Domino’s - Team Cowabunga; FedEx Savannah; Future Minds; Image is Everything Nail Bar; S2S Facts; Inc.; Park Place; Savannah Harley Davidson; Socks for Courtney; SSP Cutz; “A Stone-Cold Look” Salon; Tr1be Naturals Wellness and Waffle House - Team Savannah. Due to COVID restrictions from the university, food will not be available, but music will be provided. “Saint Leo University is the main sponsor, but all of our partners are definitely co-sponsors of the event. It’s not through any department of the school, but it’s a Savannah Center event,” Bailey said. In addition to A Fresh Start, they also host job fairs, open houses and various events around the holidays. Visit saintleo.edu.